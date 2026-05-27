M3 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

M3 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. RTX makes up about 1.3% of M3 Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in RTX by 68.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:RTX opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.90 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $241.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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