M3 Wealth Management LLC Invests $896,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

M3 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 95.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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