Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 171.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,016.05 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,002.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Late-stage Phase 3 data for Lilly’s experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide showed dramatic results, with patients losing about 28% of body weight on average over 80 weeks, strengthening the case for a future approval and expanding Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Article Title

Late-stage Phase 3 data for Lilly’s experimental weight-loss drug showed dramatic results, with patients losing about 28% of body weight on average over 80 weeks, strengthening the case for a future approval and expanding Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: CNBC reported that retatrutide cleared a crucial obesity trial, moving Lilly one step closer to seeking approval for what could become another major blockbuster in the GLP-1/obesity market. Article Title

CNBC reported that retatrutide cleared a crucial obesity trial, moving Lilly one step closer to seeking approval for what could become another major blockbuster in the GLP-1/obesity market. Positive Sentiment: The New York Times highlighted the same retatrutide results, reinforcing investor optimism that Lilly can keep dominating the rapidly growing weight-loss-drug category. Article Title

The New York Times highlighted the same retatrutide results, reinforcing investor optimism that Lilly can keep dominating the rapidly growing weight-loss-drug category. Positive Sentiment: Reuters said lower-priced Lilly and Novo Nordisk obesity pills are drawing patients away from compounded alternatives, suggesting branded products are gaining share and supporting longer-term commercial demand. Article Title

Reuters said lower-priced Lilly and Novo Nordisk obesity pills are drawing patients away from compounded alternatives, suggesting branded products are gaining share and supporting longer-term commercial demand. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering and acquired Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, moves that support pipeline expansion but may also modestly increase financing and integration costs. Article Title

Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering and acquired Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, moves that support pipeline expansion but may also modestly increase financing and integration costs. Neutral Sentiment: Reports on Lilly’s TuneLab AI partnership and broader R&D recognition are supportive of the company’s innovation story, but they are less likely to move the stock than the obesity-trial headlines. Article Title

Reports on Lilly’s TuneLab AI partnership and broader R&D recognition are supportive of the company’s innovation story, but they are less likely to move the stock than the obesity-trial headlines. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Lilly disclosed a lawsuit alleging more than $200 million in Trulicity rebate fraud, which is a legal overhang, though it is not the main driver of today’s sentiment. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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