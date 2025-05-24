Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 117,568 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE - Free Report) TSE: CVE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,446,229 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,568 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.68% of Cenovus Energy worth $188,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 191,412,590 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,901,131,000 after buying an additional 26,127,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,001,002 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,663 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $109,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $128,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. National Bankshares reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Veritas lowered Cenovus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE - Get Free Report) TSE: CVE last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cenovus Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cenovus Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cenovus Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here