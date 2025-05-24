Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 13,958,790 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 166.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,342,818 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,958,790 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for 2.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 19.59% of Stantec worth $1,751,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $110,221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $56,191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stantec by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,344,994 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $262,791,000 after buying an additional 542,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stantec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496,408 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $273,970,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stantec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,008,962 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $236,055,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company's stock.

STN opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.98. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $103.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1612 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stantec from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

