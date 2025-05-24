Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 149,712 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324,863 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 149,712 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.68% of Waste Connections worth $741,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,025,836,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,644,222 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,481,041,000 after purchasing an additional 356,798 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,020,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,179 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $984,214,000 after acquiring an additional 150,683 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Waste Connections from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.23.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $196.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

