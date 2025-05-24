Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 21,745 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,917 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Progressive worth $200,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,024 shares in the company, valued at $66,616,766.16. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,495. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $277.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.22 and a 200 day moving average of $262.86. The stock has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive's payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here