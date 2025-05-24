Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,580 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 171,345 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of McDonald's worth $280,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of MCD opened at $314.65 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $311.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.44.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,263,290. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,276 shares of company stock worth $4,419,385 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

