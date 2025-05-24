Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 187,041 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341,104 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 187,041 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Philip Morris International worth $402,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company's stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

NYSE PM opened at $178.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.20.

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

