Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 263,785 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,339,794 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 263,785 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Williams Companies worth $397,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams Companies alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While Williams Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here