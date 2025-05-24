Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 675,567 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455,500 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 675,567 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Visa worth $776,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $354.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $362.38.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

