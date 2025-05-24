Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306,297 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 238,851 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Duke Energy worth $248,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $163,819,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $521,322,000 after purchasing an additional 625,008 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $218,454,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.81.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $116.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

