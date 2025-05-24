Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,292 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Blackstone worth $216,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $239,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $515,577,000 after purchasing an additional 835,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BX stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone's payout ratio is 112.05%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

