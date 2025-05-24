Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318,376 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after buying an additional 278,292 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Barrick Gold worth $237,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE B opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a "sell" rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised Barrick Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.05.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

