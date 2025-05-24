Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,906 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 54,234 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $177,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $205,093. This represents a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $282,299.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,251.68. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $539.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $511.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.15 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

