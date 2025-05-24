Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.11 Billion Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 1.4% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,110,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here