Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $198.66 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758,070 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 96,595 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.74% of Bio-Techne worth $198,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,394 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

