Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $216.18 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,322 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of McKesson worth $216,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company's stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $686.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,127 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,498 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $715.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $689.88 and a 200 day moving average of $633.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $731.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here