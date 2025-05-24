Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $281.96 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.02% of Keysight Technologies worth $281,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.19 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

