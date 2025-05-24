Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $302.59 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,920 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Union Pacific worth $302,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,807 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,840 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $78,636,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.18 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

