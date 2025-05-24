Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $348.67 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 452,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Nutrien worth $348,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $885,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,210 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company's stock worth $560,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,436,000 after acquiring an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,951,000 after acquiring an additional 721,935 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

NTR opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $59.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.74%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.44.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

