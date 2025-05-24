Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $348.78 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,836,582 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 151,053 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $348,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

