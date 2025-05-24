Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $382.46 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666,144 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 534,335 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Danaher worth $382,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DHR opened at $184.79 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

