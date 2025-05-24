Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $467.90 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,266 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.61% of Motorola Solutions worth $467,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MSI opened at $419.32 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $421.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.77 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

