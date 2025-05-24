Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $470.26 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,938 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 18,118 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $470,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $607.43.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $393.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

