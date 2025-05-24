Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $667.84 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU - Free Report) TSE: T by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 9,068,181 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 3.28% of TELUS worth $667,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get TELUS alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company's stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from TELUS's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bankshares restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TELUS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of TELUS from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TU

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU - Free Report) TSE: T.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TELUS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TELUS wasn't on the list.

While TELUS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here