Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 196,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 3.45% of Cirrus Logic worth $182,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $224,728,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,796,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,643,287 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $163,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,441 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,364,140 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,247,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cirrus Logic from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.68. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Cirrus Logic's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

