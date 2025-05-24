Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.09% of Roper Technologies worth $605,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $368,382,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $632.36.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $567.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $565.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.42. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

