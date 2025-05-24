Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,291 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 218,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $553,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $30,501,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0%

MA opened at $564.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $588.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $606.25.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

