Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Free Report) TSE: CM by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835,795 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 1,990,520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.73% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $431,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the bank's stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,971 shares of the bank's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the bank's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company's stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $68.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "sector outperform" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CM

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here