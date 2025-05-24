Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,130,453 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 37,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.23% of Fortis worth $254,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 724.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Fortis by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 294,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.00.

Fortis Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

