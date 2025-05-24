Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,264 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $203,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $321.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $323.66. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

