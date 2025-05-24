Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,148 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.79% of Franco-Nevada worth $177,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Franco-Nevada alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $178.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franco-Nevada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franco-Nevada wasn't on the list.

While Franco-Nevada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here