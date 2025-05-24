Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,008 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 231,927 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Linde worth $443,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,233,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,604 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,360,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 56,467.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $459,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $458.90 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $451.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.73.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $503.11.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

