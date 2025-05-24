Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293,961 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 2,119,476 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.18% of TC Energy worth $572,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,687,141 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,035,952,000 after purchasing an additional 734,678 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in TC Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,627 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,437,150 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 344,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,755,330 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $686,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $428,759,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TC Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

