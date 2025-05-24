Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,135,699 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223,154 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,699 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $181,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 62,573 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,480,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 235,351 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

