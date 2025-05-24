Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 128,540 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,559 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 128,540 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of CoStar Group worth $210,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.31.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 211.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

