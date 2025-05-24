Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,331,294 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 1,331,294 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.40% of Pembina Pipeline worth $514,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Pembina Pipeline's quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.5109 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline's payout ratio is 89.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pembina Pipeline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pembina Pipeline wasn't on the list.

While Pembina Pipeline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here