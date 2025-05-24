Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,630,962 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215,628 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 1,630,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.68% of Bank of Montreal worth $1,184,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3%

BMO stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal's payout ratio is 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

