Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 55,583 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,782,150 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.92% of Maximus worth $207,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maximus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.61. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Maximus's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

