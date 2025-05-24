Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,882,543 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 404,095 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Teck Resources worth $238,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,316,132 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $783,153,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Teck Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,949,233 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $619,765,000 after purchasing an additional 791,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $470,101,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,727 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $312,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,623,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $269,956,000 after purchasing an additional 127,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company's stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of TECK stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK - Get Free Report) TSE: TECK last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Teck Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources's dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.11.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

