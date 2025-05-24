Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 2,900,024 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Amphenol worth $386,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.62.

Amphenol stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

