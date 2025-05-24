Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 114,668 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 114,668 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.69% of AON worth $538,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AON alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

AON Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AON opened at $357.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a one year low of $275.07 and a one year high of $412.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.81.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from AON's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $397.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AON wasn't on the list.

While AON currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here