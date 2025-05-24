Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 293,001 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,726 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 293,001 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.38% of S&P Global worth $580,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $308,525,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,858,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of S&P Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $510.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.49 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global's payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

