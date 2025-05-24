Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 32,971 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,658,605 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 32,971 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.72% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $676,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,091,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company's stock worth $932,008,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $573,446,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.7%

AEM opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $124.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

