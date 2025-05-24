Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 422,382 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,154 shares of the company's stock after selling 422,382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.23% of HealthEquity worth $185,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,256,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 125,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,522,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,154,000 after buying an additional 224,016 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

