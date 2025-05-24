Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 450,183 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194,940 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 450,183 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.29% of Restaurant Brands International worth $273,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,251,590.52. The trade was a 44.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 23,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $1,502,178.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,895.08. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,646 shares of company stock valued at $9,753,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

