Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 473,310 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS - Free Report) TSE: BNS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,783,625 shares of the bank's stock after selling 473,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.19% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $793,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,363,146 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,758,150,000 after purchasing an additional 969,488 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,425,639 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,363,619,000 after acquiring an additional 434,771 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,966,078 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,017,933,000 after buying an additional 308,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,746,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,259,279 shares of the bank's stock valued at $551,766,000 after purchasing an additional 184,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company's stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:BNS opened at $52.20 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

