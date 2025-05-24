Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 872,621 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,066,218 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 872,621 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Canadian National Railway worth $818,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 571,967 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Vantage Wealth boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 159,812 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.52.

CNI opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.89. The firm's fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

