Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,832,181 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,334,654 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.67% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $641,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.15.

BAM stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management's payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

